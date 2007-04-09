Electrolux expands in Hungary

Head of Electrolux Lehel's Jászberény plant in Hungary Ferenc Szentpéteri said that Electrolux has started producing its entire line of chest freezers at one of its Hungarian plant.

The plant which is Electrolux's only chest freezer unit in Europe improved 13 % during 2006. The investment in the plant has been so far EUR 1 million. According to the company's annual report the transfer of the Electrolux Group's production to low-cost countries has reduced both costs and tied-up capital.



The plant based in Jászberény, employs 350 people and makes 2,400 products a day. Swedish company Electrolux controls 90% of the local market in Hungary; the company sells 20,000 chest freezers a year in the country. 39% of the unit's orders are supplied by Hungarian companies in value terms, local media reports.