SL Power opens sales and support<br>facility for German speaking region

SL Power Electronics Corporation, has opened a sales and support facility to cover Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The company has also announced the appointment of Gareth Hackett as Sales Manager for the region.

The decision to establish a German facility follows a sustained period of growth and the need to more fully support SL Power's customer base and distribution network across the German-speaking region.



According to Nigel Davies, SL Power's European Managing Director, the new facility will not only act as a sales and marketing base for the company's growing range of power supply products, but also as a support centre for SL Power's local distributors.