Pericom extends agreement with<br>Nu Horizons in the UK

Nu Horizons has announced that Pericom Semiconductor Corporation has extended its existing US franchise agreement with Nu Horizons into the UK.

Brad Frey, director of worldwide distribution for Pericom explains, “We are excited about adding the Nu Horizons team of professionals to our existing network of broadline distributors in the UK. Nu Horizons is known for its dedication to a demand creation model.



The Pericom portfolio of interface solutions focuses on enabling serial connectivity and perfectly complements Nu Horizons' existing line-up of high-performance products.



Gerry Hewitt, Nu Horizons' UK marketing director commented, “These products are a very good fit with our existing franchises and extend our customer offering without creating any conflict on our line card.