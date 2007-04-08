Excellon appoints Viking in Europe

Excellon Automation announces the appointment of Viking, Ltd. as Sales and Service distributor for The United Kingdom and Europe.

Roy Cripps, Excellon's Vice President, Sales and Marketing commented. “As Excellon intensifies its focus on the European market Viking Test Technologies is the perfect partner for this geographical area. They are a well-established and growing organization that has extensive experience in the PCB industry. I am extremely pleased to be working with them and look forward to a very productive relationship."