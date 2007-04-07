Dyconex appoints new sales rep. for Israel

Dyconex is pleased to announce Emmetech as its new sales representative. Emmetech will be responsible for promoting our offering of high-density printed circuit boards in Israel.

Emmtech is located in Misgav Dov, close Tel-Aviv. With over 25 years of sales and marketing experience in the Israeli high-tech industry it will perfectly complement the regional market scope of Dyconex.



Mark Gans, Emmtech's sales manager and responsible for the PCB business, is supported by the Dyconex Business Development team.