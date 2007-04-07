Sanmina-SCI to lay off 100 in Owego

evertiq.com reported earlier that Sanmina-SCI has laid off about 90 workers at its PCB plant in Owego, New York.

A union official said yesterday that EMS provider Sanmina-SCI will live about 100 workers at it`s PCB plant in Owego. 600 employees will remain at the plant. AFL-CIO Vice President Lee Conrad said , workers were told about the pending job cuts during a meetings held earlier this week, star gazette reports.