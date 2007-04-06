Flextronics shed 120 in France

120 employees will loose their jobs at Flextronics' plant in Châteaudun, France which employs 380 people in total.

The reason for this redundancy is that Flextronics' sees a decline in orders from Nortel, which is the biggest customer at the plant. Nortel plant to transfer the production for mobile phones from the Châteaudun plant to some other unknown location.