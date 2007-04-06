Vitronics launch new Delta machine

Vitronics Soltec introduces a new Delta flexible wave soldering platform, designed to deliver high yields and throughput while minimizing down time and cost of ownership.

The new Delta platform is embodied in Delta models 5 and (larger unit) 7; the new platform is characterized by tighter process control and flexibility in virtually every aspect of the wave soldering process. For example, a new, friendlier operator interface, called EasyUse, should according to a press release make programming, setup, and process changes easier and the entire process more configurable. Strictly controlled preheating and fluxing, plus a more tightly controlled wave soldering process and atmosphere control make the new Delta platform fully lead-free capable.