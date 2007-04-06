KIC hires fromer Qimonda engineer

US based thermal process development and control products, KIC, has appointed Vitor Barros as a new Field Service Engineer. His territory includes Europe, India, Africa, Middle East and Russia.

In his new position, Vitor will be responsible for technical service, support and installations of KIC's family of thermal process products. KIC has made a strategic decision to dedicate significant resources to customer support as the lead-free conversion is driving European manufacturers to improve their thermal processes.



Vitor joins KIC from Qimonda, formerly Infineon, a multinational company in Porto, Portugal, where he maintains his office. He was part of the Department of Assembly Operations and focused on system maintenance and management, defining processes and process indicators, working with technicians on quality procedures, and more.



Vitor is a mechanical engineer and has a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Engineering Institute of Oporto, ending the course at the University of Cordoba – Spain, with a specialization in technical drawing (AutoCAD).