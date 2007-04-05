Nortel Opens Global Center in Turkey

Nortel today announced the opening of its new Global Operations Center of Excellence in Istanbul to help provide enhanced technical support services to Nortel service provider customers around the world.

In a speech at the opening ceremony, Nortel Chief Executive Officer Mike Zafirovski said that this new Center of Excellence is an essential part of Nortel´s business transformation, supporting increased customer focus and growth initiatives aimed at improving Nortel´s global competitiveness and achieving double-digit operating margins. He called it "a significant step forward" in Nortel´s work to provide world-class service to customers, simplify operations and delivery, and enhance technical support.



"This is an important milestone in the Nortel story," Zafirovski said. "This Center is vital to improving customer support as we enter a new era of communications driven by the convergence of three powerful megatrends we believe are significantly changing the industry - hyperconnectivity, communications-enabled applications and true broadband."



The Global Operations Center of Excellence in Istanbul provides technical and operational support to Nortel customers deploying next-generation mobile, converged, metro Ethernet and optical networks. This includes product support for global customers, network technical support for customers in North America, and network integration and technical support for customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.



The Center features the latest customer service tools, quality processes like Lean Six Sigma, and Nortel´s market-leading contact center technology. Nortel has already recruited more than 300 graduates from Turkish universities to staff the Center as it progresses through 2007 to full operational capacity.



The opening coincided with events marking the 40th anniversary of Nortel´s business in Turkey. In attendance were Nortel customers, employees and partners as well as officials from the Turkish Government, including Minister of State Ali Babacan and Minister of Transportation Binali Yildirim.