AMD processor in new Prada phone

AMD multimedia technology is concealed behind the exterior of the new touch-screen Prada phone by LG Electronics Mobile Communications.

Despite an profile of 12 mm, the model KE850 Prada phone by LG features such multimedia functions as a camera, video player and MP3 music player, all of which are driven by the AMD Imageon 2282 media processor.



“Today's consumers expect the most advanced technology on their mobile devices, and we work closely with leading global OEMs like LG to help them meet those demands as competitively as possible," said Paul Dal Santo, vice president and general manager of AMD's Handheld Division. “The new PRADA phone by LG offers a beautiful blend of style and performance, packed with the kind of cutting-edge multimedia that consumers crave."



“Building on our expertise as a leader in both consumer electronics and mobile communications, we set out to design a unique work of art with style and appeal," said Alice Ryu, vice president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications.



To enable the viewing of videos, photos and documents, the Prada phone by LG features an extra-wide 3" WQVGA-resolution touch screen interface that covers much of the phone's surface. Additional features include a 2 Mpixel camera with a Schneider-Kreuznach lens, a video player and an external memory slot.



The model KE850 Prada phone by LG is expected to be available from Prada and various phone retail stores during the second quarter of this year in France, Germany, Italy, the UK and parts of Asia, the Middle East and South America.