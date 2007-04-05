NXP powers Lenovo mobiles

NXP Semiconductors' EDGE solution has been chosen by Lenovo Mobile Communication Technology Ltd., the biggest mobile handset manufacturer in China.

Lenovo plans to design its first EDGE mobile handset. Lenovo Mobile will mass produce its first EDGE mobile phone in China. Using NXP's Nexperia cellular system solution 5210, this mobile handset is designed around consumers' latest demands to offer optimized and applied functions cost effectively, helping end-users transition from 2.5G to 2.75G.



Lenovo Mobile plans to introduce the mobile handset targeting China's 400 million mobile phone subscribers.



First shipped and mass produced in Q4 2004, over 250 million Nexperia system solutions have already been shipped worldwide, with more than 30 million EDGE mobile handsets based on our solutions in the market.