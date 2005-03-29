Decision on the closing of Aspocomp Evereux plant

The appellate court of Rouen has rendered a decision on redundancy notices in 2002 related to the closing of heavily unprofitable Aspocomp S.A.S. plant in Evreux.

The appellate court has upheld the decision of the labour court of Evreux, against which Aspocomp had appealed. According to the decision Aspocomp Group Oyj should pay to 388 persons issued with notice a total compensation equivalent to between six to eighteen months remuneration due to unfair dismissal, a total compensation is therefore approximately MEUR 11.



Aspocomp will decide on further measures after having examined the decision and its grounds. According to the normal practise the next level is the French Supreme Court.