Farnell launch new business in China

Premier Farnell plc has formally launched a new business in China. Under the leadership of managing director Athena Wang, Premier Electronics will focus on the local needs of China's electronic design engineering community.

The launch of Premier Electronics, which included the opening of a new warehouse and distribution centre in WaiGaoQia, is set to play a key role in Premier Farnell's strategy to increase its focus on the global electronic design engineering segment. A key aspect of this strategy is to deliver products and services tailored to specific local needs and not assume a 'cookie cutter' approach to internationalising the business. In China this includes Premier providing customers with a fully transactional, web site and catalogue in the simplified Chinese language, as well as the creation of an independent local language ERP system. Premier will employ over 100 people by the end of the year in the exciting new venture.