Indium Promotes New Sales Manager in Europe

Indium Corporation announced that Guido Lanoye has been promoted to Sales Manager for Indium Corporation in Europe.

Guido is responsible for driving and managing Indium's sales activities for soldering products across the European, African, and the Middle Eastern markets. He previously served as Regional Sales Manger in Europe.



Guido is an Electronics Engineer with a degree in Digital Techniques. He has 20 years of experience in the Printed Circuit Board industry in both quality and production. In addition, he worked in sales for capital equipment for PCB manufacturing and assembly.