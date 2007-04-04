Schurter Group acquires Ticomel

Swiss based company Schurter Group has acquired Swiss company Ticomel and its affiliate company Interelectronik in Romania. On January 1 2007 the transaction was effected.

Ticomel has 500 employees and its producing electro-mechanical components. At the companies plant in Switzerland 90 people are employees, 400 people are working at the Romanian plant. By acquiring Ticomel the Schurter Group will extend its EMC business.