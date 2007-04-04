Elcoteq Lohja to close in August

Elcoteq has decided to make 242 employees in Lohja and the NPI organization redundant and to close the Lohja plant by the end of August this year.

The personnel negotiations concerning Elcoteq SE's Lohja manufacturing plant and the NPI (New Product Introduction) organization have been concluded. As a result of the negotiations the company has decided, on financial and production grounds, to make 242 employees in these units redundant and to close the Lohja plant by the end of August this year. Altogether 215 of the redundancies will be made in the Lohja plant and 27 in the NPI organization.



The objective of these measures is to improve the Group's long-term profitability and competitiveness. The personnel negotiations in Finland are part of an action plan that applies to the entire Group under which operations will be streamlined especially in Europe and the Americas.