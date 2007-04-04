Intersil name new President

Intersil has announced the appointment of David Bell as President and Chief Operating Officer, effective April 2, 2007. In addition, Mr. Bell will become a member of the Company's Board of Directors.

Most recently, Mr. Bell served as President of Linear Technology from June 2003 until January 2007. Prior to becoming President, Mr. Bell served as Vice President and General Manager of Power Products from 2002 to 2003 and as General Manager of Power Products from 1999 to 2002. Mr. Bell started his career at Linear Technology in 1994 as the Manager of Strategic Product Development. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.



Rich Beyer, Intersil's CEO commented, "We are very pleased to have Dave Bell join Intersil as our President and Chief Operating Officer. We believe that Dave's background and experience with a top tier, high performance analogue company make him an ideal fit for this position. I am looking forward to partnering with Dave as we continue to build upon our success in the high performance analog space."



"I am excited about the opportunity to join what is already a talented high performance analogue team," noted Dave Bell. “Intersil has a unique position that balances general purpose products with application specific products to address its four targeted end markets: high-end consumer, computing, industrial and communications. The Company has an extensive analogue, mixed–signal and power management portfolio and has exceptional technical and manufacturing expertise."