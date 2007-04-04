Solectron to adds 700 workers in Lousville

EMS provider Solectron will over the next 12 months add 700 employees at its Louisville fulfillment centre.

The service centre in Louisville now employs about 1,300employees. The unit is a service and repair centre for cell phones, computers, printers and other devices.



"In mid-January the company moved to a new space centre and doubling its size to 500,000 square feet", Rachid Mehdaova, the center's general manager told courier-journal. "The new workers will help fill out that space", he said.