Goepel & German Aerospace Center cooperate

Goepel electronic, vendor of JTAG/Boundary Scan solutions, and the German Aerospace Center DLR-RM (Deutsches Zentrum fuer Luft- und Raumfahrt, Institut fuer Robotik und Mechatronik) have developed the first applications using the revolutionary VarioCore® technology for the test of space-related equipment.

The solution is based on the JTAG/Boundary Scan hardware platform SCANFLEX®, utilising VarioCore® modules as a reconfigurable interface for the testing of the electronic peripherals of Space Robots. “The selection of VarioCore as part of the test strategy for a very impressive project such as Space Robots is an honour for us, and at the same time, an acknowledgement of the quality and performance of our SCANFLEX product line", says Thomas Wenzel, Managing Director Boundary Scan Division at GOEPEL electronic. “Additionally, we've gained experience within key strategic applications with this partnership, giving immediate benefit to future VarioCore product developments."



At the DLR Institute of Robotics and Mechatronics a docking tool for sensor guided satellite capturing was developed. The docking tool, attached to a servicing satellite, supports the autonomous docking of telecommunication satellites in geo-synchronized orbit. Several docking tool sensors ensure the collision free insertion into the apogee motor nozzle of the client satellite, prior to the final docking. These sensors have to undergo all the prescribed environmental tests such as vibration and thermal/vacuum, before the system can be launched into space.



The DLR project utilises VarioCore for both the dynamic verification of sensors and the stimulation of sensor interfaces as independent IEEE1149.1 test runs. The sole hardware test platform is a SCANFLEX® JTAG/Boundary Scan controller SFX/USL1149-B using a USB/LAN interface for TCK frequencies up to 50MHz, connected with a SCANFLEX® TAP Transceiver SFX-TAP2 and a SCANFLEX® I/O module SFX5350. After executing traditional Boundary Scan test and programming, SFX5350 is reconfigured “on the fly" with specific VarioCore-IPs™, to be used as either a multi-channel frequency generator or frequency counter. The entire test and reconfiguration run is controlled by the JTAG/Boundary Scan software package CASCON GALAXY® , including required user interaction.