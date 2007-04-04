Fujitsu sign Glyn in the Nordic

Glyn has extended its distribution program in Sweden and Finland with Japanese manufacturer of electronic components Fujitsu.

Fujitsu Microelectronics Europe GmbH and Glyn GmbH & Co. KG have been partners for almost 10 years. Now that partnership has been extended in the Scandinavian region with Glyn Sweden and Glyn Finland distributing Fujitsu products from the offices in Söderfors (SE) and Espoo (SF). The Fujitsu product range with the Germany-based distributor includes 8-, 16-, 32-Bit microcontrollers, FLASH and CAN devices, embedded graphic controllers as well as tools, starter kits, Ferro RAMs, A/D and D/A converters, PLL ICs, reset ICs, voltage regulators/detectors, MPEG decoders/encoders, gyro sensors and fingerprint sensors.



“We are very pleased to have the complete Fujitsu range on our Swedish line-up. Fujitsu is

recognized for its excellent MCUs and graphic controllers in addition to an otherwise broad product

line-up. Glyn Sweden is proud to provide the Swedish market with premium sales and application

support. This cooperation with Fujitsu confirms our position as the new quality high-tech

distributor in Sweden", Christer Landén, Office Manager Glyn Sweden comments.



"With Fujitsu we integrated an important partner into our line card in Finland. Fujitsu as a new

franchise presents a great opportunity for us, especially with MCUs and graphic controllers. We are looking forward to a successful partnership in Finland", Vesa Heikkuri, Office Manager Glyn Finland added.