PowerLight to build plant in Spain

PowerLight a subsidiary of SunPower which is majority-owned subsidiary of Cypress Semiconductor has entered into a agreement to build a plant in Llerena, Spain.

PowerLight has entered into an agreement with Agrupacion Solar Llerena-Badajoz 1, A.I.E. and Solarpack Corporacion Tecnologica to design and build a solar electric power plant. The project will cover an area of approximately 19 hectares, and will employ proprietary solar tracking technology developed by PowerLight. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of this

year.