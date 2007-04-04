Electronics Production | April 04, 2007
Flextronics unveils Intel processor-<br>based platform
Flextronics today unveiled its new G700 Quad-Core platform for OEM and ODM designs. The scalable G700 utilizes the Quad-Core Intel(R) Xeon(R) processor E5335 and the Intel(R) 5000P chipset and maximizes available PCI Express I/O through modularity.
"We developed a flexible rackmount platform containing two Quad-Core Intel(R) processors for customers seeking a high-performance, scalable solution for various networking, security and storage appliance applications," said Sean Burke, President of Flextronics' Computing Segment. "With its modular I/O approach, OEM and ODM customers can increase value to end users and offer various G700 models with options for gigabit Ethernet (copper and fiber), 10GbE, Infiniband, storage, security acceleration for IPSec and SSL and many more modular options."
Burke added, "Today's announcement underscores our commitment to provide OEM and ODM customers with the right platforms and technologies to increase their competitiveness in a dynamic market. Flextronics' ability to design and manufacture Intel Architecture based motherboards and solutions supports our strategy to deliver enhanced services to our customers, and reinforces our position as a leader in advanced ODM and EMS products and services for customer branded systems and solutions."
"The availability of innovative systems with the latest Intel technologies, such as the Flextronics G700 platform, means that OEM/ODM customers can build high performance systems and get to market very quickly," said Joe Jensen, General Manager of Intel's Embedded Markets
Division. "The Quad-Core Intel(R) Xeon(R) processor doubles the compute density over previous dual-core Intel(R) processors to meet the needs of intensive workloads in network, security and storage appliance applications."
