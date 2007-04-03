Foxconn Czech investment<br>could be more than $100m

As evertiq revealed last week, Foxconn is currently looking for a location in the Czech Republic for its new plant in Europe. Now the local management have given some more details.

Foxconn Czech Republic chief Jim Chang as told local media the company could invest less than $70 million, but possibly more than $100 million into the new factory, which would employ 5,000 people. Czech government agency CzechInvest said in February that the company planned to invest $23 million in the Czech Republic or another country in the region.