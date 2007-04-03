BB electronics re-established<br>relations with Medtronic

BB Electronics business relations have been re-established during 2006 with Medtronic Inc., headquartered in Minnesota, USA.

BB Electronics manufactured a series of different products for Medtronic between the years 2000 and 2004, though business subsequently lulled. Recently, with delivery demand growing, Medtronic once again turned to BB Electronics to re-establish business relations.



In the coming period BB Electronics expects to further develop business relations with Medtronic and their strategic business partners, which are currently taking over some of the products. The products will continue to be manufactured by BB Electronics.