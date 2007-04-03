Celestica in cooperation with E2open

Celestica has selected E2open for its LiveShare(TM) supplier e-collaboration initiative. Celestica will implement E2open as its multi-enterprise platform to support its end-to- end procure-to-pay processes.

Both Celestica and its suppliers will benefit from E2open's multi- enterprise platform. The vision for full deployment of LiveShare, Celestica's application of the E2open platform, will span thousands of

Celestica's suppliers and all of the company's principal manufacturing and procurement sites. LiveShare enhances Celestica's ability to be responsive and adaptive in support of its customers and to help them accelerate their success.