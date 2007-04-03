PCB | April 03, 2007
AT&S presents third quarter record sales
Austrian based PCB maker AT&S recorded revenues of EUR 357.8m for the first three quarters of financial 2006/07, up 28% on the same period last year.
In the third quarter revenues were EUR 125.3m (up 36%). Gross profit for the first three quarters advanced to EUR 56.8m, up 19% on the previous year. Third quarter gross profit of EUR 17m was some 30% up year-on-year. The gross profit margin for the first three quarters came to 15.9%.
EBIT for the first nine months was EUR 28.3m (up 32%), and the EBIT margin was 7.9%. In the third quarter EBIT was EUR 9.5m, up some 138% on last year's figure. Profit before tax for the first three quarters was EUR 27.9m (up 67%), with third quarter profit of EUR 9.7m. (up 226%).
Net income for the first nine months amounted to EUR 26.5m, which was up 34%. Net income for the third quarter was up 69% to EUR 8.2m.
Earnings per share (EPS) for the first three quarters of 2006/07 were EUR 1.07 (up 37%), with third quarter earnings of EUR 0.34 (up 83%).
AT&S's net debt at December 31, 2006 amounted to EUR 79.3m (EUR 25.2m a year earlier). The resulting gearing ratio as at December 31, 2006 was 33.8%.
For the 2006/07 financial year ending March 31, 2007 AT&S expects revenues of EUR 460m (up 23%) and earnings per share of EUR 1.25 (up 15%). For financial 2007/08, Management is forecasting revenues of between EUR 530m and EUR 550m (up 15% to 20%).
EBIT for the first nine months was EUR 28.3m (up 32%), and the EBIT margin was 7.9%. In the third quarter EBIT was EUR 9.5m, up some 138% on last year's figure. Profit before tax for the first three quarters was EUR 27.9m (up 67%), with third quarter profit of EUR 9.7m. (up 226%).
Net income for the first nine months amounted to EUR 26.5m, which was up 34%. Net income for the third quarter was up 69% to EUR 8.2m.
Earnings per share (EPS) for the first three quarters of 2006/07 were EUR 1.07 (up 37%), with third quarter earnings of EUR 0.34 (up 83%).
AT&S's net debt at December 31, 2006 amounted to EUR 79.3m (EUR 25.2m a year earlier). The resulting gearing ratio as at December 31, 2006 was 33.8%.
For the 2006/07 financial year ending March 31, 2007 AT&S expects revenues of EUR 460m (up 23%) and earnings per share of EUR 1.25 (up 15%). For financial 2007/08, Management is forecasting revenues of between EUR 530m and EUR 550m (up 15% to 20%).
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments