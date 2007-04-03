AT&S presents third quarter record sales

Austrian based PCB maker AT&S recorded revenues of EUR 357.8m for the first three quarters of financial 2006/07, up 28% on the same period last year.

In the third quarter revenues were EUR 125.3m (up 36%). Gross profit for the first three quarters advanced to EUR 56.8m, up 19% on the previous year. Third quarter gross profit of EUR 17m was some 30% up year-on-year. The gross profit margin for the first three quarters came to 15.9%.



EBIT for the first nine months was EUR 28.3m (up 32%), and the EBIT margin was 7.9%. In the third quarter EBIT was EUR 9.5m, up some 138% on last year's figure. Profit before tax for the first three quarters was EUR 27.9m (up 67%), with third quarter profit of EUR 9.7m. (up 226%).



Net income for the first nine months amounted to EUR 26.5m, which was up 34%. Net income for the third quarter was up 69% to EUR 8.2m.



Earnings per share (EPS) for the first three quarters of 2006/07 were EUR 1.07 (up 37%), with third quarter earnings of EUR 0.34 (up 83%).



AT&S's net debt at December 31, 2006 amounted to EUR 79.3m (EUR 25.2m a year earlier). The resulting gearing ratio as at December 31, 2006 was 33.8%.



For the 2006/07 financial year ending March 31, 2007 AT&S expects revenues of EUR 460m (up 23%) and earnings per share of EUR 1.25 (up 15%). For financial 2007/08, Management is forecasting revenues of between EUR 530m and EUR 550m (up 15% to 20%).