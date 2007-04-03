Siplace to launch new SMT machines

Siplace presents the new Siplace D1 and D2 placement machines, as well as the world's first 2-D-/3-D inline inspection system Siplace OS.

For the first time in Europe Siemens Electronics Assembly Systems will officially launch the Siplace D2, D1 and D1s machines during the forthcoming SMT Hybrid Packaging Show 2007 in Nuremberg, Germany. The new Siplace D2, D1 and D1s machines complement the Siplace D-Series, specifically designed to meet the requirements of the medium to low volume sector in terms of performance, flexibility and quality.



An additional highlight of the show will be the introduction of the Siplace OS the world's first 2-D/3-D inline inspection system by Siemens. The Siplace OS can be placed anywhere within the line.