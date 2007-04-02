Avago acquires fiber business from Infineon

Infineon and Avago has entered into a definitive agreement, under which Avago will acquire Infineon's Polymer Optical Fiber (POF) business, based in Regensburg, Germany.

Infineon's Polymer Optical Fiber (POF) business is in the fast growing market for automotive multimedia infotainment networks and transceivers for safety systems. This business unit also provides transmitters and receivers for transportation switching and home broadband services.



All research and development, marketing, and manufacturing employees of Infineon's POF group are expected to become Avago employees and will continue to be located in the present Regensburg facility. Infineon will support Avago in seamlessly transitioning the POF business.



The acquisition is expected to close within ninety days following the satisfaction of regulatory requirements and other customary closing conditions.

