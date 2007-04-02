Simclar increase 90% in 2006

For the fourth quarter of 2006, Simclar had net income of $949,000, compared to net income of $192,000 for the fourth quarter of 2005. For the calendar year 2006, Simclar had net income of $2.9 million, compared to net income of $947,000 for 2005.

For the year 2006, Simclar reported total revenues of $116.0 million compared to $61.0 million in 2005, a 90% increase. For the fourth quarter of 2006, revenues increased $15.1 million or 83.5% to $33.2 million compared to $18.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2005.



Sam Russell, Chairman, stated, “I am pleased with the growth in revenues and profits resulting from our adding the backplane interconnect process to our existing capabilities in metal fabrication, cabling solutions, printed circuit board assemblies, and higher level assemblies. Our growth has come from both new and existing customers who are looking to consolidate their business with suppliers that can meet all their needs. We continue to seek operating efficiencies and opportunities to leverage all our capabilities to bring higher value to our customers."