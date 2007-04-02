Orbotech opens academy in Taiwan

Orbotech Display Asia Pacific has announced the grand opening of its new FPD Academy for customers in the flat panel display industry.

The FDP Academy houses a 2,000 square foot training campus with cleanroom at Orbotech's Taiwan office on Nankan Road, Luchu Hsiang. Located at Orbotech's main branch office in Taiwan, the Orbotech FPD Academy features a range of courses that are suitable for trainees of every level and is targeted at customers' engineers and managers. It has been established to enhance customers' expertise by further increasing their knowledge of Orbotech's yield management solutions including automated optical inspection (AOI) systems and integrated process data analysis tools.