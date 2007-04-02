Trident appoints new key staff

Following the recent promotion of Paul Chambers to General Manager of Trident, the company appoints John Fitzpatrick as Sales Director.

John Fitzpatrick joins Trident from a range of senior sales positions within the displays industry and will take responsibility for the company's sales and product marketing teams. John will continue developing Trident's ability to provide technical solutions.



Paul Chambers, General Manager comments, “John is a welcome addition to Trident, his experience and ability within our markets and customers will continue to enhance the sales and marketing team within our organisation. I am positive that John will be invaluable in the development and strengthening of our UK sales functions."



Trident also appoints Adrian Church as Product Manager. Adrian's role will be to work with the newly restructured sales team to develop business for some of Trident's key franchises including Toshiba, Hitachi, Planar, and Winmate. Adrian brings with him a wealth of technical and market experience in the displays industry.