Foxconn`s Vietnam plant to kick of May 1

EMS provider Foxconn will start the production at it's first plant in Vietnam on May 1.

The new plant will focus on production of digital still cameras and related optical products. Foxconn's total investment in the country could reach US$5 billion with production likely including PCBs, connectors, computer cases, computer assembly, handsets and related components, Legit Reviews reports.