LG.Philips starts LCD assembling in Poland

South Korean based LCD Display Joint Venture LG.Philips LCD Co., said Sunday that it has began full-scale production at its new factory in Kobierzyce Poland to meet growing demand in Europe.

The plant will assemble the screens from LCD panels produced at LG.Philips' plants in South Korea by adding backlights and other basic components. LG.Philips plans to expand annual production capacity at the plant from an initial 3 million screens to 11 million by 2011. LG.Philips said Europe accounted for 39.3 percent of the worldwide LCD TV market in 2006. This is the company's second overseas factory.



Japan's Toshiba Corp., which has a 19.9 percent investment in LG.Philips' Poland plant, is also constructing an LCD TV plant with production scheduled to start in August 2007.