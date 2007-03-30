Six companies interested in taking over EMS plants in Sweden and Lithuania

Swedish EMS provider EDC AB, which currently undergoes a restructuring, has been offered a handful requests from companies willing to take over EDC's production units in Munkfors Sweden and Kaunas, Lithuania.

EDC CEO Per Smeds told evertiq that six of whom are very interested. The administrator will hold a meeting on April 3. The administrator will inform about the current situation. Mr. Smeds is counting on closing a deal with a buyer before July 2007.



Sources told evertiq that competing firm LEAB, with three plants in Sweden and Estonia, is one of these six firms. evertiq has without success tried to reach LEAB's CEO for a comment. Mr. Smeds wouldn't comment on these details either.