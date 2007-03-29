Incap in importand deal with Onninen Teletekno

Incap has signed a new agreement with Onninen Teletekno regarding deliveries of sheet-metal parts and mechanical assemblies for telecommunications and professional electronics.

The contract covers manufacturing of different kinds of parts and entities, among others cross-connect racks, at Incap's factory in Helsinki.



Onninen Teletekno is a subsidiary of Onninen Oy and it employs 120 persons. Onninen Teletekno was created when Onninen Oy and Teletekno Oy merged in the beginning of 2007. Onninen Oy is one of the leading companies offering material services in the Baltic and Scandinavian markets. Onninen Teletekno provides complete solutions and services in telecommunications to corporate customers. Company's products include telecommunications networks, measuring and testing devices as well as cabling systems for properties.



Teletekno Oy has been Incap's customer for some years already, and the agreement signed by the companies will reinforce their cooperation and enables expansion of the partnership in future.



"We are seeking growth by acquiring new customers but also by strengthening our role as partner of our existing customers. We are very pleased to be able to deepen our cooperation with Onninen Teletekno, which is a provider of demanding total solutions for telecommunications sector. During the past few years we have invested strongly in increasing capacity of Helsinki factory and purchased modern machinery there in order to serve our customers even better and more flexibly", tells Petri Saari, Vice President Sales and Marketing at Incap.



"The merger with Onninen has increased our sales channels and we now have even better possibilities to increase our business. With the support of our skilful partners such as Incap we are able to focus in servicing our own customers by offering complete solutions", says Rolf Salenius, Sales Director of Onninen Teletekno.