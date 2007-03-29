15 buyers interested in Atmel`s UK plant

In December last year chip maker Atmel said that the company wanted to sell its microchip plant in North Tyneside, UK during the next 12 coming months.

If the plant will not be sold in 12 months time it will be shut down. After three months it looks bright for the 700 workers at the plant. 15 companies have shown their interest in buying the £450m plant. Atmel has not revealed which these companies are. According to an industry expert a US or Far East company are the most likely option, icNewcastle reports.



"We have approximately 15 interested buyers, the first of which have already visited the site and has shown further interest. They have requested some more detailed information on the site.", said HR and business development manager at Atmel Billy Gibb.



"I would think the most likely buyers of that Atmel plant would be some up-start US company with eyes on the European market, or possibly an Asian company which wants to have a presence in Europe. Maybe a Korean operator.", said Imaps (the International Microelectronics and Packaging Society) chairman Andy Longford.



Mr.Longford belives that companies like Intel, ST Microelectronics, Infineon and Philips NXP were not thought to be interested in the plant.