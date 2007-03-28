Foxconn looks for foreigner workers in Czech

As evertiq.com reported earlier EMS provider Foxconn has recently built a plant in Pardubice, Czech Republic , where the company plans to hire 5,000 workers.

The company plans to build another plant to make LCDs and other computer components.



Jim Chang, head of the company's Czech branch told Prague Daily Monitor that the company is considering 10 locations for its new plant in Europe and most of them are in the Czech Republic.



Mr. Chang explains how he feels about the workers in Czech as "very disciplined, productive and talented", however he fears there will not be enough workers to fill the new plant. One-third of the employees in Foxconn's Pardubice plant are foreigners. Mr. Chang pointed out that the government need to let more foreigners work in the Czech Republic.

