Ericsson sues Sendo

Ericsson has sued the UK based mobile phone company Sendo for patent infringement in several countries. The complaints allege that Sendo's mobile phone products infringe certain Ericsson patents covering GSM and GPRS technologies.

Ericsson seeks both an injunction against the continued sale and marketing of Sendo's mobile phone products, and monetary damages.



"Ericsson is the leading innovator in telecommunications and has made substantial investments in the development of various telecommunication standards," said Kasim Alfalahi, Vice President Patent Licensing. "As a result, we have built a strong portfolio of essential GSM and GPRS patents."



Ericsson is committed to make its technology available to all in the industry who desire to use it on fair and reasonable terms through licensing. Most of the world's manufacturers of GSM/GPRS mobile phones have already joined the Ericsson patent licensing program.



"Basically, all we ask is that companies who use technology invented by Ericsson compensate us for this, the same way we are prepared to compensate others for our use of their technology," Kasim Alfalahi said. "We believe that Sendo is using Ericsson patented technology, but they have so far not signed a license agreement with Ericsson. Under these circumstances we have no choice but to take Sendo to court."