Parker acquires Acofab

Parker Hannifin Corporation, parent company of Chomerics Europe, has announced the acquisition of Acofab SAS and its common majority shareholder Adecem SARL, a European supplier of electromagnetic interference shielding and thermal management products.

Revenues of the acquired business totalled approximately $12.9 million (€10.2 million) for the year ended December 2005. Earnings are expected to be accretive to Parker in first full year. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Located in the Vert-Galant industrial area of Saint-Ouen l'Aumône (Val d'Oise) outside of Paris, Acofab employs 64 people in the production. Major markets for the company include telecom, military and consumer electronics. Acofab will be integrated into Parker's Chomerics Division, a unit of the company's global Seal Group

