Electronics Production | March 28, 2007
Intel presents its annual PQS award
44 companies have received Intel Corporation's Preferred Quality Supplier (PQS) award for outstanding commitment to quality and performance excellence.
These suppliers provided products and services deemed essential to Intel's business success in 2006. They excelled at meeting and exceeding high expectations and tough performance goals to distinguish themselves from the thousands of suppliers that work with Intel. Winners will be honored at a ceremony tonight in Burlingame, Calif.
Winners of the PQS award are: Ablestik Laboratories; AceCo Precision Manufacturing; Advantest Corporation; Amkor Technology; AZ Electronic Materials; Cabot Microelectronics Corp.; Catac Electronic (Zhong Shan) Co., Ltd.; Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.; Daifuku Co., Ltd.; Dainippon Screen Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; DEK International; Delta Design, Inc.; Delta Electronics; Dow Corning Corporation; Enplas Semiconductor Peripheral Corporation; FUJIFILM Electronic Materials; Henkel Technologies; Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc.; ICOS Vision Systems, NV; Kelly Services, Inc.; KES Systems & Service (1993) Pte Ltd.; Komatsu Electronic Metals Co., Ltd. (SUMCO TECHXIV Corporation); Marvell Semiconductor; Munters Corporation; Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corporation; Nichicon Corporation; Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co., Ltd. (NDK); Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation; Nitto Denko Corporation; NTK, A Division of NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.; NuFlare Technology, Inc.; Rosendin Electric; Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd.; Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.; Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd.; STATS ChipPAC Ltd.; Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ltd.; Tektronix Inc.; Texas Instruments; The Hibbert Group; Thermal Product Solutions Unit of SPX Corporation; TXC Corporation; Tyco Electronics; and United Van Lines, LLC.
"The recipients of the 2006 Preferred Quality Supplier award have clearly demonstrated their excellence with the products and services they deliver," said Craig Brown, vice president Technology and Manufacturing Group and director of Materials. "The recipients not only showed their commitment to the highest quality standards but also their outstanding ability to focus on affordability, innovation and excellence, as well. It's this dedication that makes these suppliers highly valued by Intel and makes us proud of our association with them."
"The Preferred Quality Supplier award winners have an excellent and ongoing focus on technology innovation, manufacturing support and customer satisfaction" said Bob Bruck, vice president Technology and Manufacturing Group and general manager of Technology Manufacturing Engineering. "The suppliers we're recognizing today are role models for our industry, achieve higher levels of performance than their peers and are key to Intel's delivery of new products to our customers worldwide."
