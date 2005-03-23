Nokia, Elcoteq shown interest to set up new Indian ops

The Indian government would require about €51 billion of investment for the equipment to roll out broadband services and 150 million new telephone lines over the next three years Yahoo! Finance reports.

The Indian Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology has invited companies to set up more manufacturing facilities in India in the wake of huge growth in telecom subscriber base in the country. European companies like Nokia, Elcoteq and Alcatel have shown interest to set up manufacturing bases, but there is scope for more participation of the other leading industries as the demand is huge, according to Yahoo! Finance.

