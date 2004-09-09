Elcoteq signs outsourcing deal with RIM

Elcoteq Network Corporation and Research In Motion (RIM), a designer, manufacturer and marketer of innovative wireless solutions for the worldwide mobile communications market, have engaged in an outsourcing business relationship.

Elcoteq is augmenting RIM's manufacturing capacity and has undertaken certain manufacturing activities for RIM in Europe and Mexico. Production and deliveries have already begun in both locations.



"We are very excited about the collaboration with RIM. The company and its products fit extremely well into our strategy and manufacturing platform. The collaboration has started as planned, and we see great opportunities for future development of the business with RIM", said Mr Doug Brenner, President, Elcoteq Americas.