Electronics Production | March 27, 2007
Finisar buys two chip firms
Finisar Corporation has entered into agreements under which it has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding equity interests in AZNA, LLC, based in Wilmington, Massachusetts, and Kodeos Communications, Inc., based in South Plainfield, New Jersey.
The agreement with AZNA was signed on March 23, 2007, and the acquisition will be completed on March 26, 2007. The agreement with Kodeos was signed on March 15, 2007, and the acquisition is expected to be completed on or about April 5, 2007, subject to certain closing conditions. Both acquisitions broaden Finisar's product lines primarily for telecom applications while adding key technologies involving advanced modulation and electronic signal processing for cost-effectively extending the reach and tunability of transceivers and transponders for telecom and datacom applications.
"We have made great progress during the past year in penetrating the market for 10-40Gb/s transceivers/transponders," said Jerry Rawls, Finisar's Chairman of the Board, President and CEO. "But we have not had a product offering which addresses the 10Gb/s 300-pin transponder market for telecom applications that is expected to approach $300 million in 2008. We believe the acquisition of Kodeos can be the catalyst for penetrating this market in a differentiated way."
"Furthermore," Rawls continued, "in acquiring AZNA not only do we broaden our existing product offering at key customers but by incorporating AZNA's key technologies across Finisar's existing broad line of products, we believe we will be able to create a competitive advantage in terms of the cost, reach and performance of our products for both telecom and datacom applications."
