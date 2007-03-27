Sony Ericsson and Sagem in ODM Deal

Sony Ericsson Mobile Communications and Sagem Communication jointly announced today that they have signed licensing and ODM (Original Developer Manufacturer) agreements concerning entry-level GSM, GPRS & EDGE mobile phones.

As part of the licensing agreement Sagem Communication will license certain hardware and software technologies related to mobile phone platforms to Sony Ericsson. As part of the ODM agreement Sagem Communication will provide Sony Ericsson with a number of Sony Ericsson branded mobile phones. In addition the two companies will conduct joint development activities.



"We chose Sagem Communication because their software platforms are mature, scaleable and flexible. In addition we were impressed with the quality and performance of their phones, which have been developed by a skilled workforce. Our co-operation with Sagem Communication will allow us to offer a mature range of phones right from the start," said Howard Lewis, Vice President and Head of PBU (Product Business Unit) Entry at Sony Ericsson.



"We are proud that Sony Ericsson, a major player in the mobile phones sector, has selected Sagem Communication for this co-operation. Their choice clearly proves the technical value and ability of our teams. Our agreement is long-term, oriented through various aspects covered and it will highlight our joint development efforts," said Thierry Buffenoir, deputy CEO of Sagem Communication.



In order to allow for closer communication with the technical team of Sagem Communication, Sony Ericsson will establish a development unit dedicated to entry level mobile phones, to be located in the vicinity of Sagem Communication's premises in Cergy, France. Through this co-operation, Sony Ericsson will be able to complete its entry level product offering and strengthen its position in this area of the market, whilst at the same time benefit from the technical know-how and the engineering capacity of Sagem Communication. The agreement will allow Sagem Communication to enhance the value of its technology and optimise its total industrial resources.