Panasonic to turn its unit in<br>Hungarian into regional centre

Japanese electronics company Panasonic will turn its Hungarian subsidiary into a regional centre. The new regional centre will cover operations in Southeast Europe.

By local distributors Panasonic has been handling the sales in this region. As the company sees big potential in these markets it decided to set up a separate company to control the area.



Parts of Panasonic's regional logistics operations, will be moved to Hungary from Slovakia. The 43 employees at the Hungarian unit will be expanded by less than 10 employees.

