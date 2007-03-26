Jabil is in a period of slashing<br>2006 Form 10-K yet

Despite the increase results for jabil the company continues to struggle to get its accounting straight and improve its manufacturing business.

evertiq.com reported earlier that the EMS provider Jabil has unaudited net revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2007. The company increased 27 % to $2.9 billion compared to $2.3 billion for the same period last year.



Jabil is in a period of slashing costs and streamlining its manufacturing capacity. Last year the company announced layoffs and plant closings. This will cost the Jabil around $120.2 million. Jabil has its hands full with troubles as well, the company hasn't yet filed its 2006 Form 10-K, Business Week report.

