Teknek Poised for Growth

Contact cleaning technology specialist, Teknek, has announced the next phase of its ambitious growth plans. With one of the largest production facilities in the world for contact cleaning, expansion calls for further development of Teknek's headquarters in Inchinnan, Glasgow.

With exports accounting for more than 90% of business, Teknek has installed more than 14,000 clean machines world-wide.



Chairman and founder Jonathan Kennett comments, “'the next phase of our growth plan involves strengthening Teknek's position further as the No.1 choice in contact cleaning technology. Not only will we expand our capacity and capability, but will also add a campus facility to enable key suppliers to locate on the same site. Along with our Lean Excellence program, this will bring significant benefits to our customers in terms of product availability, product range and value."



In addition, Teknek will be working with a number of partners to develop new sectors and segments. These new routes to market will be used to reinforce the existing range and to introduce new products and technology. Teknek is at advanced stages of negotiation with a number of strategic partners with a view to granting a number of licenses to manufacture and market Teknek Technology.



Jonathan Kennett comments, “We are pleased to announce the conclusion of the first license agreement in the USA with further US and Asian licences expected to be concluded shortly. This will enable sales to grow in all markets around the globe but in particular USA and Asia."