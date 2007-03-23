EU clears TTI Buffett deal

Warren Buffett's company won EU regulatory approval Thursday to buy U.S. company TTI Inc., which distributes electronic components that other companies use to make a range of products.

The European Commission cleared the deal after identifying no antitrust problem and receiving no complaints from rivals within a deadline of 25 working days. The companies have not disclosed financial terms of the deal. TTI says that the resistors, capacitors and other parts it distributes represent about 85 percent of the parts on any circuit board inside a computer or other electronic device.