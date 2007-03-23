Electronics Production | March 23, 2007
Leoni sets sales and earnings records
Leoni AG expanded substantially in the 2006 financial year, and either met or even exceeded its set targets.
In line with the preliminary figures provided earlier, consolidated external sales rose by about 36 percent to EUR 2.11 billion (2005: EUR 1.55 billion). Roughly 28 percent of this increase was the result of organic growth, with acquisitions and the increased price of copper accounting for about 36 percent each.
Consolidated earnings before interest and taxes were up by nearly 27 percent to EUR 130.2 million (2005: 102.8). Net income rose by around 41 percent to EUR 79.3 million (2005: 56.1). This includes once-off income of EUR 4.8 million from having capitalised a corporate tax credit balance. The earnings-boosting factors were above all the larger volume of business and the increased proportion of output involving more value creation.
Based on the assumption of an unchanged, favourable economic setting and an average copper price of EUR 5 per kg, the Leoni Group should generate a sales increase in 2007 by a mid single-digit percentage rate. Due to pre-production spending towards further growth in the Wiring Systems division, earnings before interest and taxes will from today's perspective amount to between EUR 120 and 125 million. In 2008 there is likely to be a sales increase similar to that in 2007 and a significant rise in earnings. Possible acquisitions are disregarded in this forecast.
Click Here for the full report.
Consolidated earnings before interest and taxes were up by nearly 27 percent to EUR 130.2 million (2005: 102.8). Net income rose by around 41 percent to EUR 79.3 million (2005: 56.1). This includes once-off income of EUR 4.8 million from having capitalised a corporate tax credit balance. The earnings-boosting factors were above all the larger volume of business and the increased proportion of output involving more value creation.
Based on the assumption of an unchanged, favourable economic setting and an average copper price of EUR 5 per kg, the Leoni Group should generate a sales increase in 2007 by a mid single-digit percentage rate. Due to pre-production spending towards further growth in the Wiring Systems division, earnings before interest and taxes will from today's perspective amount to between EUR 120 and 125 million. In 2008 there is likely to be a sales increase similar to that in 2007 and a significant rise in earnings. Possible acquisitions are disregarded in this forecast.
Click Here for the full report.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments